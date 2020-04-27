Umar Akmal banned from all forms of cricket
04:38 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
LAHORE - The disciplinary panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board Monday banned national team's middle-order batsman from all forms of cricket for violating anti-corruption code.

The decision was announced by Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the head of the PCB's panel.

Akmal landed in hot waters due to not informing the PCB about a fixing offer he had received before the start of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

More info to follow...

