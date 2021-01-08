South Africa due in Pakistan after 14 years; Test squad announced
Web Desk
05:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
South Africa due in Pakistan after 14 years; Test squad announced
Share

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa has announced its Test squad for the upcoming tour to Pakistan.

The Proteas will play two tests and three Twenty20 internationals later this month. South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0.

Quinton de Kock will be leading the Test team while the T20 squad will be announced next week. 

Fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman have received maiden call ups to South Africa's Test squad. They are part of a 21-player group that will travel to Pakistan for a two-Test series starting on January 26.

The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches.

The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi on February 4. 

South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman

More From This Category
New Zealand sweep test series against Pakistan ...
09:22 AM | 6 Jan, 2021
PAKvNZ – Pakistan 8 for 1 at stumps on third ...
10:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
England’s Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 ...
07:52 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus
06:44 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Usman Qadir blessed with a baby girl
06:05 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
PTI senator meddling in Pakistan team selection? ...
11:33 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human trafficking
05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr