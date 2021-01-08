South Africa due in Pakistan after 14 years; Test squad announced

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa has announced its Test squad for the upcoming tour to Pakistan.

The Proteas will play two tests and three Twenty20 internationals later this month. South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0.

Quinton de Kock will be leading the Test team while the T20 squad will be announced next week.

Fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman have received maiden call ups to South Africa's Test squad. They are part of a 21-player group that will travel to Pakistan for a two-Test series starting on January 26.

The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches.

The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi on February 4.

Here is your #Proteas Test squad, for the two Test tour of Pakistan later this month. Congratulations to Ottniel Baartman earning his maiden #Proteas call up and Daryn Dupavillon on his maiden Test call-up. 👏

#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/MslVR3HqhV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2021

South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman