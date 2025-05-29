Pakistan leads in most T20I debuts since 2024

LAHORE – Since the start of 2024, the Pakistan cricket team has played 33 T20 International matches and handed debuts to 38 players — the highest number by any team in this period.

India ranks second on the list, introducing 35 new players in 31 matches. South Africa followed with 31 debutants in 23 games, while New Zealand gave debuts to 30 players across 27 matches.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh tested the fewest newcomers, fielding 22 debutants in 28 matches.

It is also worth noting that Pakistan changed their opening pair 10 times during this same period.