Chris Gayle picks top two teams including Pakistan for final of ICC World Cup 2023

05:32 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Chris Gayle picks top two teams including Pakistan for final of ICC World Cup 2023
Legendary cricketer Chris Gayle has revealed the finalists for the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023. 

Former Windies star, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most destructive batsmen to have played Twenty20 cricket, revealed his favourites days before the 13th edition of World Cup is slated to spring into action as 10 squads vying for the prestigious trophy.

Gayle, 44, in an interview with an international sports outlet, predicted that Pakistan, will face off India in the final of the World Cup 2023.

Men in Green were touted as early favourites, but Babar XI faced a blow when key pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the top tournament after a serious injury.

Pakistan's archrival and event's host India advances into the tournament as the undisputed favourites, with batters and bowlers in full form, as they entered CWC after winning the Asia Cup.

ICC Cricket World Cup comprises 48 matches being played over 46 days at 10 different venues with the final slated to be held for November 19.

Green Shirts lost the warm match against New Zealand on September 29 and are excited to lock horns with Australia on October 3 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan holds press conference as CWC23 kicks off in India

