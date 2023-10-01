Malaysia exploring visa-free entry but for these citizens: Check eligibility

KUALA LUMPUR - The authorities in Malaysia are exploring the option to exempt Chinese from visa requirements to spur its economic growth through tourism.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to start working in this regard, weeks after Thailand granted the same liberty to the Chinese.

If the exemption is finalized, Chinese tourists would be able to enjoy visa-free entry but at the moment, it is being reported that the exemption might be "for a certain number of days".

Currently, tourists from China can obtain a 15-day visa on arrival upon entering Malaysia, a country predicted to welcome at least 18 million international tourist arrivals in 2023, despite its initial target of 16.1 million.

Countries across the globe and especially the Asian states have started relaxing their visa policies to attract tourists, years after the pandemic put a halt to travel.

Earlier on September 25, Thailand waived visa requirements for Chinese travelers for five months to help attract 5 million additional visitors.

Besides, Vietnam has also begun accepting e-visa registrations from citizens from all countries and territories, with a visa valid for multiple entries and for 90 days.

Malaysia, located in Southeast Asia, is a diverse and culturally rich country that boasts a mix of modern cities, lush rainforests, and pristine beaches, making it a popular tourist destination.

In Malaysia, once can find a treasure trove of attractions starting from the bustling capital, Kuala Lumpur, which is famous for the Petronas Towers and vibrant street markets.

Moreover, Langkawi Island offers stunning beaches and adventurous activities while Penang enchants with its historic Georgetown and delectable street food.

The Cameron Highlands provide a refreshing escape with its cool climate and scenic tea plantations and for wildlife enthusiasts, Borneo's lush rainforests and orangutan sanctuaries are a must-see.

Melaka's colonial architecture and cultural heritage make for a fascinating visit. Additionally, the Perhentian Islands offer clear waters, perfect for snorkeling and diving.