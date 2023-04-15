Windshield crack forces Saudia Airlines cargo plane to make emergency landing in India

KOLKATA - A Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Saturday after its windshield cracked mid-air.

The aircraft had taken off from Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah but had to make the emergency landing at Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm. The authorities at the airport were quick to make necessary arrangements; the plane landed safely after which full emergency was withdrawn.

The aircraft heading to Hong Kong had four crew members on board when a crack in the windshield appeared. Investigations are underway as to what caused the windshield to crack, which could have led to a catastrophe.

The incident comes days after a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off. The aircraft landed safely and resumed its journey after inspection.

Though they are declared 'emergency', landings of this nature are common now a days. Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a glitch. After the flight inspection, the aircraft took off again to its destination.

