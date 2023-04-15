Search

Immigration

Web Desk 07:57 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Windshield crack forces Saudia Airlines cargo plane to make emergency landing in India

KOLKATA - A Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Saturday after its windshield cracked mid-air.

The aircraft had taken off from Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah but had to make the emergency landing at Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm. The authorities at the airport were quick to make necessary arrangements; the plane landed safely after which full emergency was withdrawn.

The aircraft heading to Hong Kong had four crew members on board when a crack in the windshield appeared. Investigations are underway as to what caused the windshield to crack, which could have led to a catastrophe.

The incident comes days after a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off. The aircraft landed safely and resumed its journey after inspection.

Though they are declared 'emergency', landings of this nature are common now a days. Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a glitch. After the flight inspection, the aircraft took off again to its destination.

The Indian airports are in the news now a days for multiple reasons. One of the most important incident in the recent months that sent shockwaves across the world related to a man who peed on an elderly woman mid air.

The accused - who denies charges before the court - had walked away when the flight landed in India in November but the victim wrote to the Air India group chairman about the incident following which the carrier filed a police complaint on January 4. Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police six weeks after the incident.

The woman first informed the cabin crew but they did not detain the rowdy passenger who, according to the complainant, unzipped his pants and relieved himself. Sharing her ordeal, the woman said her clothes and bag were completely soaked in urine after which the air hostess took her to the toilet where she cleaned herself.

Meanwhile, in another 'peegate' controversy in March, a 21-year-old Indian official was identified as having urinated on a fellow passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight. The accused is studying in the US and was under influence of alcohol. He was on American Airlines (AA-292) flight to New Delhi and was arrested after landing at the Indira Gandhi airport in New Delhi.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

