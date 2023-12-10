Bali to slash on arrival visa 'tax' but only for these tourists

JAKARTA - The authorities in Bali are likely to scrap the on-arrival visa fee charged from Australian tourists, in a major relief for the globetrotters.

As part of the changes, a $50 compulsory fee would be axed in the new year, bringing joy to tens of thousands of families who will eventually save hundreds of dollars on their excursion.

Bali compels Australians to get a Visa on Arrival, a document dubbed 'tax' by many rather than an actual visa but the reforms would put an end to such 'taxation'.

The move is expected to woo thousands of Australians as the last time the tax was scrapped, there was a 16 percent increase in the number of Australian tourists to the island.

It bears mentioning that this tax must not be confused with another tourist tax that the authorities announced would be charged from February 14th next year

As per the details, Bali’s proposed tourist fee will be imposed on all foreigners who would be required to pay a fixed fee of IDR150,000 ($10).

In another development, the authorities in Indonesia are planning to extend visa-free entry for travelers from 20 countries to spur tourism in the country.

In this regard, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno proposed the initiative during a meeting held with President Joko Widodo and formalities in this regard would be completed soon.

The minister highlighted that the president has urged to finalize the list of eligible countries for this program by the end of this month.

Unofficial details imply that nine fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are excluded from this proposal; however, those who would benefit include Australia, India, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Qatar, and Germany among others.

Indonesia's Bali remains a favorite spot for partygoers and globetrotters. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS), tourist arrivals to the island in March 2023 were 14.59% more compared to February 2023.