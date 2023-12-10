Search

Immigration

Bali to slash on arrival visa 'tax' but only for these tourists

Web Desk
06:53 PM | 10 Dec, 2023
Bali to slash on arrival visa 'tax' but only for these tourists

JAKARTA - The authorities in Bali are likely to scrap the on-arrival visa fee charged from Australian tourists, in a major relief for the globetrotters.

As part of the changes, a $50 compulsory fee would be axed in the new year, bringing joy to tens of thousands of families who will eventually save hundreds of dollars on their excursion.

Bali compels Australians to get a Visa on Arrival, a document dubbed 'tax' by many rather than an actual visa but the reforms would put an end to such 'taxation'.

The move is expected to woo thousands of Australians as the last time the tax was scrapped, there was a 16 percent increase in the number of Australian tourists to the island.

It bears mentioning that this tax must not be confused with another tourist tax that the authorities announced would be charged from February 14th next year

As per the details, Bali’s proposed tourist fee will be imposed on all foreigners who would be required to pay a fixed fee of IDR150,000 ($10).

In another development, the authorities in Indonesia are planning to extend visa-free entry for travelers from 20 countries to spur tourism in the country.

In this regard, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno proposed the initiative during a meeting held with President Joko Widodo and formalities in this regard would be completed soon.

The minister highlighted that the president has urged to finalize the list of eligible countries for this program by the end of this month.

Unofficial details imply that nine fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are excluded from this proposal; however, those who would benefit include  Australia, India, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Qatar, and Germany among others.

Indonesia's Bali remains a favorite spot for partygoers and globetrotters. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS), tourist arrivals to the island in March 2023 were 14.59% more compared to February 2023.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:47 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Turkish citizens to visit islands of Greece through on-arrival visa

01:07 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Indonesia to offer visa free facility to 20 more countries

12:50 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Romania to join US' Visa Waiver program: Details inside

08:59 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia greenlights unified visa for GCC citizens and here's ...

03:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

China set to ink visa-free travel agreement with another Asian ...

08:24 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

US imposes visa ban against Israeli settlers as Gaza conflict ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:47 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Turkish citizens to visit islands of Greece through on-arrival visa

Horoscope

09:19 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 10, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 741.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check out today gold rates here

Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Karachi PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Islamabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Peshawar PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Quetta PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sialkot PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Attock PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujranwala PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Jehlum PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Multan PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Bahawalpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujrat PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nawabshah PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Chakwal PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Hyderabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nowshehra PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sargodha PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Faisalabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Mirpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: