China set to ink visa-free travel agreement with another Asian country

BEIJING - China and Singapore are currently in discussions to establish a reciprocal agreement allowing 30 days of visa-free travel, aiming to enhance the flow of people between the two nations.
Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed the new 30-day visa-free travel arrangement during the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting on Thursday.
Wong elaborated that the movement of people between Singapore and China has been improving and flights between the two countries have almost recovered to the pre-pandemic level.
“We hope to reach pre-pandemic levels and even exceed them on direct flight connectivity”, Wong highlighted.
On the other hand, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang noted during the meeting that the number of Chinese students studying in Singapore has exceeded 40,000.
The Vice Premier added that the visa-free arrangement would “provide greater convenience for people-to-people exchanges”.
As of now, there are no official details about the validity of the agreement or the eligibility for ordinary or diplomatic passports though the formalities would be chalked out soon.
The Singapore Prime Minister's Office said in a media release that both sides are working out the operational details of the visa-free travel, with the aim of implementing the scheme in early 2024.
Interestingly, Singapore has a 15-day visa-free travel policy with China but Chinese citizens still need to apply for visas for traveling to Singapore.
Singapore, situated in Southeast Asia, is a dynamic island city-state with a population of approximately 5.7 million people.
The country offers diverse business opportunities across various industries due to its stable economy, advanced infrastructure, and pro-business policies. Known for its financial services, technology, biomedical sciences, and logistics sectors, Singapore provides a conducive environment for entrepreneurs and investors, fostering innovation and growth in a highly competitive global market.
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
