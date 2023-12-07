IHC orders DG ISI to probe who leaked Bushra Bibi-Latif Khosa’s audio call

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on who had leaked the alleged audio call between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and her lawyer, Latif Khosa.

Justice Babar Sattar issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Khosa against the leaked audio clip.

Besides seeking report from DG ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the high court has also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct audio forensics in order to determine the origins of its illegal release.

Justice Sattar had also directed the officials to send a copy of the petition to the DG ISI. He also issued notices to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), seeking their response in this regard.

Later, the IHC adjourned the hearing of the case till December 11.

On November 30, another audio clip allegedly of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was leaked online.

In the clip, the voice believed to be of Bushra Bibi, was heard holding discussion with lawyer Latif Khosa about "inappropriate behaviour" of the sisters of Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail in multiple cases.

In the audio clip, the woman tells the man that while meeting with Khan in the jail, difference erupted between her and Khan’s sisters.

The woman can also be heard stating that that the Khan’s sisters had also complained about Khosa’s misbehviour during the meeting.

At which, Khosa replied that he had not misbehaved with them, saying: “I had just requested them that they should not involve my matters and let me handle the legal case in a way I felt appropriate”. “I was shocked to see their behavior, but I stayed away from engaging in argument with them,” she told the lawyer in the alleged leaked conversation, adding that she ended the debate by saying that all her legal cases will be handled by Khosa.