Search

Pakistan

IHC orders DG ISI to probe who leaked Bushra Bibi-Latif Khosa’s audio call

04:32 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
IHC orders DG ISI to probe who leaked Bushra Bibi-Latif Khosa’s audio call
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on who had leaked the alleged audio call between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and her lawyer, Latif Khosa.

Justice Babar Sattar issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Khosa against the leaked audio clip. 

Besides seeking report from DG ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the high court has also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct audio forensics in order to determine the origins of its illegal release. 

Justice Sattar had also directed the officials to send a copy of the petition to the DG ISI. He also issued notices to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), seeking their response in this regard.

Later, the IHC adjourned the hearing of the case till December 11.

On November 30, another audio clip allegedly of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was leaked online.

In the clip, the voice believed to be of Bushra Bibi, was heard holding discussion with lawyer Latif Khosa about "inappropriate behaviour" of the sisters of Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail in multiple cases.

In the audio clip, the woman tells the man that while meeting with Khan in the jail, difference erupted between her and Khan’s sisters.

The woman can also be heard stating that that the Khan’s sisters had also complained about Khosa’s misbehviour during the meeting.

At which, Khosa replied that he had not misbehaved with them, saying: “I had just requested them that they should not involve my matters and let me handle the legal case in a way I felt appropriate”. “I was shocked to see their behavior, but I stayed away from engaging in argument with them,” she told the lawyer in the alleged leaked conversation, adding that she ended the debate by saying that all her legal cases will be handled by Khosa.

Audio leaks: IHC restricts parliamentary committee to proceed against former CJP's son

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

IHC hears Nawaz Sharif’s plea against conviction in Al-Azizia ...

05:31 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

LHC orders imposition of Rs1 million fine on factories emitting smoke

06:56 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

NAB files reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others in ...

02:26 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

CJP Isa orders auction of two luxury vehicles

11:36 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from PCL

11:00 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

CM Naqvi orders police to launch operation in katcha area

Advertisement

Latest

04:32 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

IHC orders DG ISI to probe who leaked Bushra Bibi-Latif Khosa’s audio call

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gain against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.2 286.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.23 765.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.89 40.29
Danish Krone DKK 41.19 41.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.71 930.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.02 61.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.54 176.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.05 26.35
Omani Riyal OMR 739.62 747.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.22 78.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.12 27.42
Swiss Franc CHF 324.94 327.44
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 December 2023

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130. 

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 217,100 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: