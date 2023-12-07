ECP to issue election schedule in a few days, says CEC Sikandar Sultan

ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said that schedule for upcoming general elections will be issued in a few days.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief stated this in his message on the eve of the National Voter’s Day.
He appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote for the bright future of the country, adding that people should be sensitized that the power of vote is in their hands and should be used for their better future.
ECP is well aware of all its constitutional and legal obligations and is committed to conduct transparent and peaceful elections, he said.
Raja said the printing and delivery of the final election lists has been completed and the Commission is going to appoint of District Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Officers in coming days.
The CEC has already rejected any delay in elections, which are scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.
Earlier this month, the top election body published the list of Final Delimitation-2023 (Form 7).
The constituencies have been finalized as per the digital population census. According to the Election Commission, there will be a total of 266 general seats in the National Assembly.
In Punjab, there will be 141 seats of the National Assembly, 51 in Sindh, 45 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 16 in Balochistan, according to the Election Commission. Additionally, there will be 3 National Assembly seats in the federal capital, Islamabad.
In the provincial legislatures, Balochistan holds 51 general seats, with 11 reserved for women and three for non-Muslims, totaling 65 seats. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 115 general seats, along with 26 reserved for women and four for non-Muslims, making a total of 145 seats in the legislature.
Sindh holds 130 general seats, with 29 seats reserved for women and nine for non-Muslims, bringing the total number of seats to 168. Punjab encompasses 297 general seats, with 66 reserved for women and eight for non-Muslims. The provincial legislature's total strength reaches 371 seats.
Therefore, the collective count of general seats across the four legislatures amounts to 593, along with 132 seats reserved for women and 24 seats reserved for non-Muslims.
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
