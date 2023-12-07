Search

Sajal and Saboor Aly's brother triggers laughter on live show

Web Desk
06:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
Source: Instagram

Sajal Ali and Saboor Ali, two luminaries in the vibrant realm of Pakistani drama, have seamlessly woven their tales of talent and charisma into the fabric of the entertainment industry. Sajal, with her enchanting screen presence and acting prowess, has left an indelible mark on the audience, earning accolades for her memorable performances in a multitude of television dramas. From emotionally charged roles to portraying strong and empowered characters, her versatility knows no bounds.

On the other hand, Saboor Aly, the sister-in-arms, has carved her niche with a blend of vivacity and acting finesse. 

In a video circulating on social media, TV host Sanam Jang tells Saboor Ali's brother, Ali Syed, to take a break during a live show.

As he repeated the words, Sanam amusingly told him to ask the audience to guess whose brother he is and also add that he has two beautiful sisters. Ali reacted with surprise, asking "beautiful"? His response triggered laughter in the studio. "Moye Moye" was played in the background as the audience burst into laughter. 

The 'Moye Moye' craze has become the latest sensation sweeping the internet. Emerged from a Serbian song that initially gained traction on TikTok, this infectious melody has sparked a plethora of memes, parodies and reels, evolving into a full-fledged dance phenomenon.

The musical magic of 'Moye Moye' emanates from the chorus of Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora's 2023 hit 'Džanum,' a track that has skyrocketed to over 60 million views on YouTube, solidifying its place as a global online obsession.

The video amassed thousands of likes in even a few hours and even the Ye Dil Mera actress liked the post.

The trend has taken social media by storm, with individuals of all ages creating and sharing videos that quickly go viral.

Facebook Comments

