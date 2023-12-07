Search

Meta announces to end Instagram, Facebook cross-app messaging soon

Web Desk
06:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
Meta announces to end Instagram, Facebook cross-app messaging soon

Meta, in a strange decision given its larger communications integration strategy, announces to remove it Instagram and Facebook cross app messaging service soon.

The social network has secretly introduced a new upgrade that will eliminate its cross-app messaging feature between Facebook and Instagram accounts.

According to Meta: "You will not be able to interact with Facebook accounts on Instagram starting in mid-December 2023. You will not be able to initiate new chats or phone calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram once cross-app communication is disabled.''

''Any cross-app discussions that are now open will, according to Meta, become read-only, meaning they will stay archived but will no longer be functional.''

This move conflicts with Meta's current messaging integration strategy, in which the company is working to develop a universal inbox that will function on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

While it appears to be a step back, why would Meta change course after pursuing the process for three years?

Some have cited a future provision in the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) that mandates interoperability for big messaging applications.

All "gatekeeper" platforms—Apple, Meta, Google, and so on—will have to enable communication with other messaging apps "by providing the necessary technical interfaces or similar solutions that facilitate interoperability, upon request, and free of charge," in accordance with the DMA.

