Watch: Imran Riaz Khan makes a comeback in podcast with his lawyer

LAHORE – Pakistani anchor person and outspoken journalist Imran Riaz Khan is all set to make a comeback in a podcast after going offline for months following his disappearance.

A promo of the podcast, which is being hosted by Khan’s lawyer Ali Ashfaq, has appeared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The show has been named as “Cross Examination with Ali”. The clip shows the host welcoming the senior journalist, saying if he is ready.

In reply, Khan said he was ready for everything except wrestling.

The journalist, who is also a staunch supporter of former PM Imran Khan, has not been seen publicly since May but on September 25, 2023, Mr Khan returned home safely, days after Lahore High Court gave Punjab IGP last opportunity to recover the missing anchorperson.

Imran Riaz, a YouTuber with millions of followers, was held days after violent protests broke out across Pakistan in the wake of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Officials in plain clothes had detained him and shifted him to Cantt police station.

Since 2020, he had been in the limelight on social and digital media for his bold and blunt analysis and reporting among his followers.