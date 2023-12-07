Winter vacations 2023 announced for schools in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education has announced a schedule for winter vacations for all public educational institutions in Islamabad.

A notification issued by the directorate said the vacation will start from Dec 25 to Dec 29, adding that the education activities will be resumed from January 1, 2024.

Earlier, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the date for winter vacation at the schools and colleges in the province.

He said the winter vacations for children will commence from Dec 18, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024.

The Sindh Department of Education has announced winter vacation for all educational institutions, starting from December 22.

A notification issued by the education department said the vacations will be observed till December 31.