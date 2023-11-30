KARACHI – The Sindh Department of Education on Thursday announced winter vacation for all educational institutions, starting from December 22.

A notification issued by the education department said the vacations will be observed till December 31.

It said all private and government educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities in the province will reopen on January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the provincial government in Punjab and other provinces are yet to announce winter vacations in schools and other educational institutions as temperature is dropping in the region with each passing day.