Search

Pakistan

Punjab’s plan for artificial rain to combat smog goes up in smoke

05:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2023
Punjab’s plan for artificial rain to combat smog goes up in smoke
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A plan formulated by the Punjab government for artificial rain also known as cloud seeding to combat smog ended in smoke as planes used for spraying are out of order.

Reports said all the six planes, which were under the use of the Plant Protection Department, have been grounded at the Walton airport.

The maintenance of the planes is also delayed due to lack of funds. Due to the high costs and the uncertainty of clouds, planes were not taken on rent from the private companies for the artificial rain.

On the other hand, smog has reduced due to natural rain in Lahore this morning with mercury dropping further in the city. ​

Researchers from Pakistani military included in Punjab's working group for artificial rain

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Punjab winter vacations for schools latest update here

10:58 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Lahore breathes easy after rain, as showers clear toxic smog

11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

01:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital this week

11:23 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Caretaker Punjab CM inaugurates Lahore's Cavalry Underpass

05:06 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Researchers from Pakistani military included in Punjab's working ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:54 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

FBR freezes PIA accounts amid EU inspection: Details inside

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th November, 2023

Forex

Rupee recovers marginally against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase; Check today’s gold rates 30 November 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 November 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: