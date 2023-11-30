Punjab’s plan for artificial rain to combat smog goes up in smoke

LAHORE – A plan formulated by the Punjab government for artificial rain also known as cloud seeding to combat smog ended in smoke as planes used for spraying are out of order.

Reports said all the six planes, which were under the use of the Plant Protection Department, have been grounded at the Walton airport.

The maintenance of the planes is also delayed due to lack of funds. Due to the high costs and the uncertainty of clouds, planes were not taken on rent from the private companies for the artificial rain.

On the other hand, smog has reduced due to natural rain in Lahore this morning with mercury dropping further in the city. ​