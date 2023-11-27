Researchers from Pakistani military included in Punjab's working group for artificial rain

LAHORE – The Punjab government has established a working group to execute a plan for cloud seeding or artificial rain in Lahore to combat smog.

Punjab chief secretary chaired a meeting to constituted the working group. The body includes representatives from federal and provincial departments, and research-related military institution.

The Environment Protection Department briefed the meeting on process related to cloud seeding. The participants also reviewed the development regarding installation of smog-reduction tower in the provincial capital.

Reports said the first trial of cloud seeding was expected in four to six weeks, adding that negotiations for signing of MoU with a UAE-based firm has entered final stages.

The UAE-based firm will be conduct experiment regarding cloud seeding at different places in the city. Furthermore, a special monitoring cell will be established in the environment department.

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique that aims to stimulate precipitation. A plane is used to introduce different substances into clouds that further stimulate the formation of raindrops.