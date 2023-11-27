Thailand arrests 4 Pakistanis for Schengen Visa scam

BANGKOK - The authorities in Thailand have arrested four Pakistanis involved in defrauding people through Schengen Visa, it emerged on Thursday.

Details say that the suspect Pakistanis were tricking people into providing them with visas to European destinations.

Revealing the details, Deputy immigration commander Phanthana Nuchanart said in a press briefing that a sting operation led to the arrest of the suspects.

Nuchanart said the suspects minted 7,000 euros for providing the victims with visas to enter Europe, adding that the Pakistanis would now be deported from the country.

The Thai authorities engaged an Indian official for the operation and got in touch with the Pakistani suspects. The applicant - pretending to go to Italy - completed an application form and met the suspects.

When the Indian applicant was asked to pay the amount and collect the passport, Thai authorities sprang into action and arrested the Pakistanis, KhaosodEnglish reported.

As part of the operation, the Thai authorities also confiscated two Indian passports and 16 Laos visa application forms from the place of the suspects.

Schengen visa scams are common in almost every part of the world as many teenagers fall prey to the scammers in search of better employment opportunities. The rejection rate of Schengen visa applications is also considerably high, leaving many aspiring Europeans to contact travel agents who eventually swindle tens of thousands of Dollars.