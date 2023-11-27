Women SHO removed for 'stealing money' from complainant’s purse

RAWALPINDI – A woman SHO in garrison city of Rawalpindi was removed from her position for stealing money from purse of a complaint at the police station and later blackmailing her.

The action against SHO of Rawalpindi's Women's police station, Inspector Irum Khanum, was taken after she was found guilty in an inquiry launched against her by the complainant and a lady muharar Anita Naseem, reports said.

The inquiry found that there was no relationship between Anita, who had already been sacked, and the complaint.

The conflict between SHO Irum Khanum and Constable Anita Naseem surfaced last month, prompting an inquiry by the SP Headquarters Rawalpindi. The inquiry found the constable guilty, resulting in her dismissal from the job, Tribune reported.

Discontent with the decision, Anita Naseem and the victim approached RPO Rawalpindi, who ordered a fresh inquiry under the supervision of SSP Regional Investigation Branch Rawalpindi Arif Shehbaz.

The victim told the investigation team the SHO also tried to put pressure on her through private individuation and also offered money to resolve the matter.

Following the inquiry, the SSP had submitted recommendations to RPO Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Inspector Uzma has been appointed as the new SHO of the Women's police station.