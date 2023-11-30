FBR freezes PIA accounts amid EU inspection: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - In another blow, the accounts of Pakistan International Airlines were frozen by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) once again on Wednesday.
The development coincides with the arrival of a team from the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) expected to inspect the airline and its possible resumption of flights to Europe and other destinations.
Besides the accounts blockage episode, the carrier suffered another setback as Pakistan State Oil threatened to stop oil supply to the airline if outstanding dues were not settled by Thursday.
Reacting to the development, a spokesman for PIA said it was unfortunate that the FBR decided to freeze its accounts at a time when a delegation from EASA was in the country to examine the airline.
The airline management was in touch with the FBR which had frozen 28 PIA accounts so far, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn.
“The management is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon,” he stated.
It bears mentioning that the flight operation of PIA to the United Kingdom and other European destinations came to a halt in 2020 after a plane crashed in Karachi on May 22, 2020.
The restrictions by EASA were imposed after the then aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan raised concerns about the qualification of a majority of pilots operating PIA; investigations revealed that there was no truth to the allegation though the statement cost Pakistan billions of Dollars in terms of lost revenue besides tarnishing the repute of the airline.
As PIA battles challenges, a four-member EASA delegation carried out an inspection of the carrier's operation, apron, engineering area and flight safety tools in Karachi. A day earlier, the team reviewed measures taken by the Civil Aviation Authority for pilot licenses and airworthiness.
The federal government has also decided to privatise the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines for which a consultant has also been hired and privatisation minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad has advocated the privatisation of the carrier in the backdrop of the multifaceted challenges being faced by the national carrier.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
