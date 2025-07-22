US Visa to cost Rs71,000 more after THIS DATE; Check new fee structure

WASHINGTON – United States is set to add a new $250 “Visa Integrity Fee” on most foreign visitors, including tourists, students, and professionals, starting October 1, 2025.

This new charge, part of the controversial “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, has roots in policies backed by President Donald Trump but is blow for mobility and tourism.

US Visa Fee 2025

If you’re planning to visit America in the coming months, brace yourself. Whether you are flying in for vacation, attending university, or heading to a business conference, you will now have to cough up an additional $250 just to step foot on American soil. This comes on top of existing visa applications and entry fees, which are already steep for many.

H-1B visa could now cost 130,000, and even a family of four on tourist visas may need to shell out over 280,000.

For the unversed, Visa fee is non-refundable if your visa is rejected. Refunds won’t be processed until the visa actually expires, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) admits it may take years before the refund system is even operational.

US administration said the fee will restore “integrity” to visa process, yet statistics show only 1–2pc of visitors overstay. Still, that small fraction has led to a giant new fee that could rake in $28.9 billion by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office.