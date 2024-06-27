Search

Immigration

Portugal extends validity of immigration related documents: Details inside

Web Desk
03:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Portugal extends validity of immigration related documents: Details inside

LISBON - The government of Portugal has extended the validity of immigration-related documents for a complete year.

Media reports from the country confirm that the government approved the extension for one year of the validity of documents and visas for immigrants in national territory besides establishing a mission structure for the recovery of pending processes.       
 
In an official statement, it was confirmed that the validity of the documents and visas relating to staying in the national territory has been extended for one year, i.e. until 30 June 2025. 

The apparent reason for the extension is the backlog as estimates imply that hundreds of thousands of cases are pending before the Agency for Integration, Migrations and Asylum (AIMA), creating troubles for many immigrants regarding residence permits, visas, work or mobility visas from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries. 

It bears mentioning that Portugal attracted thousands of people from across the world due to its Golden Visa Program which allowed wealthy individuals to acquire residency through investment; however, the program was shut down following pressure from the European Union as well as due to the mounting housing crisis. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

03:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Portugal extends validity of immigration related documents: Details ...

09:46 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

India announces visa-free entry for citizens from this country: ...

09:23 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Germany's new citizenship reforms set to take effect: Here's what ...

03:26 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

'World's Best Airline' rankings revealed and here's the winner

08:23 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Kuwait ends ban against hiring foreign workers from this country

01:10 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance for this country

Immigration

06:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

UAE introduces revised visa fees for Pakistani travelers

10:48 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

UAE airline launches new flights to Lahore, Islamabad

12:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

China announces visa-free entry for another country as travel ...

12:32 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024 deaths: Over 80 percent pilgrims lacked permit

Advertisement

Latest

05:28 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

12-year-old boy's body found in Malir river

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: