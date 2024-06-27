Portugal extends validity of immigration related documents: Details inside

LISBON - The government of Portugal has extended the validity of immigration-related documents for a complete year.

Media reports from the country confirm that the government approved the extension for one year of the validity of documents and visas for immigrants in national territory besides establishing a mission structure for the recovery of pending processes.



In an official statement, it was confirmed that the validity of the documents and visas relating to staying in the national territory has been extended for one year, i.e. until 30 June 2025.

The apparent reason for the extension is the backlog as estimates imply that hundreds of thousands of cases are pending before the Agency for Integration, Migrations and Asylum (AIMA), creating troubles for many immigrants regarding residence permits, visas, work or mobility visas from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries.

It bears mentioning that Portugal attracted thousands of people from across the world due to its Golden Visa Program which allowed wealthy individuals to acquire residency through investment; however, the program was shut down following pressure from the European Union as well as due to the mounting housing crisis.