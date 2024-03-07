Search

Immigration

China allows visa-free entry to citizens from these six countries: Check eligibility here

Web Desk
09:33 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
BEIJING - In a bid to bolster tourism, China has announced a significant expansion of its visa-free entry program, extending the privilege to citizens of six additional European countries.

As part of the announcement made on Thursday, effective from March 14 to November 30, 2024, citizens from Ireland, Switzerland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg will be able to enter China for a period of up to 15 days without the need for a visa.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced during a press conference and this move builds upon previous efforts to enhance international travel facilitation, with China having already granted visa-free entry to citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei in recent times.

Wang Yi expressed optimism regarding reciprocal actions from other nations and emphasized the importance of establishing fast-track networks for cross-border travel. This initiative aligns with China's broader strategy to expedite the resumption of international passenger flights and revitalize its tourism sector, which has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion of visa-free entry to European countries comes amidst ongoing diplomatic engagements between China and the European Union (EU). 

As China opens up to the outside world for tourism, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, highlighted the positive impact of the visa-free policy on tourism, citing a significant increase in inbound travelers during the recent Spring Festival holiday with inbound travelers reaching 3.23 million during this period.

With the expansion of visa-free entry to European countries, China endeavors to create new opportunities for cross-border cooperation and forge stronger bonds with nations across the globe. The country has already signed visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis starting this March.

