China allows visa-free entry to citizens from these six countries: Check eligibility here

BEIJING - In a bid to bolster tourism, China has announced a significant expansion of its visa-free entry program, extending the privilege to citizens of six additional European countries.
As part of the announcement made on Thursday, effective from March 14 to November 30, 2024, citizens from Ireland, Switzerland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg will be able to enter China for a period of up to 15 days without the need for a visa.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced during a press conference and this move builds upon previous efforts to enhance international travel facilitation, with China having already granted visa-free entry to citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei in recent times.
Wang Yi expressed optimism regarding reciprocal actions from other nations and emphasized the importance of establishing fast-track networks for cross-border travel. This initiative aligns with China's broader strategy to expedite the resumption of international passenger flights and revitalize its tourism sector, which has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The expansion of visa-free entry to European countries comes amidst ongoing diplomatic engagements between China and the European Union (EU).
As China opens up to the outside world for tourism, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, highlighted the positive impact of the visa-free policy on tourism, citing a significant increase in inbound travelers during the recent Spring Festival holiday with inbound travelers reaching 3.23 million during this period.
With the expansion of visa-free entry to European countries, China endeavors to create new opportunities for cross-border cooperation and forge stronger bonds with nations across the globe. The country has already signed visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis starting this March.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
