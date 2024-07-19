Germany restores visa services through Karachi consulate

KARACHI - The German Consulate in Pakistan's southern metropolis, Karachi has announced the resumption of visa services, it emerged on Friday.

A few days ago, the consulate suspended visa services citing security concerns, confirming that the suspension would remain in effect until further notice.

However, the visa services have now been reinstated at the German Consulate in Pakistan's biggest city, Karachi.

It is to be highlighted that there was no imminent security threat in Pakistan or Karachi; however, the earlier decision to suspend the services seems to have been taken in the backdrop of the start of the holy month of Muharram in which processions are taken out in all the cities of the country.