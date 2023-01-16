Abu Dhabi Golden Visa validity extended to 10 years

ABU DHABI - The validity of the golden visa in Abu Dhabi has been increased from a period of five years to 10 years for all categories, it has been confirmed.

Mark Dorzi, Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Residents Office said the golden visa is now valid for ten years and offers a wide range of residency options for professionals and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, specialists, scientists and inventors.

Dorzi highlighted that holders of the golden visa can sponsor their spouses, children and parents irrespective of age, with the addition of new main categories and sub-categories based on recommendations from the relevant offices such as the Abu Dhabi Office for Residents.

The official website of Abu Dhabi Residents Office also confirms the validity of Golden Visa to be 10 years.

Abu Dhabi has a number of high-growth sectors such as creative industries, research and development, healthcare, agriculture and financial services as well as a conducive environment for for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The Abu Dhabi Golden Visa offers long-term residency to investors and innovators. It is available to top talent from around the world who wish to live, work and grow in Abu Dhabi for years to come.

The United Arab Emirates has been in a pursuit to attract citizens from across the world. The benefits of Golden Visa are numerous including multiple-entry visa for a period of 6 months to complete the golden visa procedures, and a renewable residence visa for a period of 5 or 10 years, a facility unheard of in the past.

The golden visa holder can also stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months, and they are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including the husband and children.