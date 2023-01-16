Najam Sethi’s return to PCB shuts PSL doors on Ali Sethi

LAHORE – Former caretaker chief minister and senior journalist Najam Sethi is back to the Pakistan Cricket Board after Ramiz Raja’s exit. However, his appointment has shut doors of the PCB on his son Ali Sethi and he won't be part of the upcoming edition of the country’s flagship tournament PSL.

The PCB was considering Ali Sethi for the blasting anthem of the PSL 8, the biggest cricketing event of Pakistan to be held next month. The change of PSL faces however has dimmed Pasoori crooner's prospects despite the fact that his hit number topped Google’s hum-to-search category last year.

As previous edition of the Pakistan Super League brought out-of-the-box concepts and catchy beats by the country’s top artists, and the idea to rope in Ali Sethi was on cards until Najam Sethi, the father of Ali Sethi, became the new boss of the cricket board.

It was reported that Ali even travelled to Lahore from the US as the previous management of PCB was in contact with the singing sensation for the PSL cover. However, Najam Sethi decided not to take Ali on board.

Reports in local media say Najam Sethi decided not to pick his son to avoid criticism as his appointment was already marred by accusations of taking a hefty amount as head of the cricket board.

The two sides however remain tight-lipped about the development as no official statement was shared.

Fans on the other hand are eagerly waiting for this year's extravaganza, which will start in Karachi on February 13.