TikToker Dolly falls down during dance performance

Popular social media sensation Dolly is a famous TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media app alongside a verified account.

After creating a furore online with her viral forest fire video, the TikToker seems unfazed by the severe backlash and is continuing with her endeavours.

This time around, Dolly and Shazia Manzoor landed in hot waters as they mimicked Alizeh Shah's ramp fall with the latter. The video shows Dolly taking a tumble while twirling and Shazia, like always, comes to her rescue and saves her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly. ???????? (@dollyofficial1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly. ???????? (@dollyofficial1)

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended interim bail of Dolly in the forest fire case till June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.