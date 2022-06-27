PTCL donates life jackets to fishermen community of Karachi

KARACHI - PTCL Group, Pakistan’s largest telecom operator PTCL & Ufone has donated life jackets to the fishermen community of Karachi to ensure the safety of small-scale level fishermen during high tide season at a ceremony held in FCS HQ.

Chairman, Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti was presented with life jackets by PTCL Group representatives, to acknowledge the efforts of the local fishermen.

Expressing his thoughts regarding the initiative, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, PTCL Group, Amir Pasha said, “PTCL Group was always on the lookout for opportunities to give back to the community where it is most needed. He said that the Monsoon season is around the corner and there is a pressing need to undertake measures to ensure the safety of the fishermen community, who risk their lives to sustain the seafood supply chain. He said safety is of paramount importance and these fishermen need to be equipped with both training and necessary safety gear.”

Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti expressed his gratitude to PTCL Group for the thoughtful intervention. He said that “fishermen are aware of the risk, however, there is a cost involved in taking the necessary precautionary measures, which is unbearable for small-scale fishermen. He hoped that the support coming from the private sector in terms of training and safety equipment will go a long way in reducing safety incidents.”

PTCL Group is widely recognized for its corporate social responsibility initiatives that create impact and shared value. Both PTCL & Ufone are at the forefront to ensure the welfare of the communities it serves.