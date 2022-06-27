After scaling Gasherbrum-II, Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani embarks on K2 expedition

SKARDU – Dubai-based Pakistan climber Naila Kiani embarks on a bitterly cold adventure as she set her eyes on doing something which no other Pakistani woman has done so far – scaling the second-highest peak K2.

After clinching the title of being the first female Pakistani climber to summit the world’s 13th highest mountain, Gasherbrum-II, she now set out to scale K2, that has long been referred to as The Savage Mountain.

Speaking with a foreign publication, Naila, a banker by profession, said K2, the peak standing at 8,611m (28,251ft) high always fascinated her. She recalled the late Pakistani climber Ali Raza Sadpara who encouraged her to summit K2 with him this year.

The mother of two said she was excited however she mentioned the stressful adventure as she has to look after children and also prepare for the expedition, and training.

Sharing her journey, Naila said she was always a mountain person however she never thought to climb a mountain like K2.

The daring mountaineer started her passion in July 2018. Her ‘dream wedding’ garnered a lot of attention on social media. Her pictures in a wedding dress with the 'savage mountain' in the background went viral and made her a social media sensation.

Naila completed her previous expedition with young Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan and Ali Raza Sadpara who also raised the Pakistani flag atop the 8000m peak.