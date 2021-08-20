Meet Naila Kiani – first Pakistani woman to conquer Gasherbrum-II

SKARDU – A Dubai-based banker, who got a wedding photoshoot at the base camp of the world’s second tallest peak in 2018, has become the first female climber of Pakistan to summit Gasherbrum II.

Naila summited Gasherbrum-II – the world’s thirteenth highest mountain 8,000 last month. The daring mountaineer started her passion in July 2018. Her ‘dream wedding’ garnered a lot of attention on social media. Her pictures in a wedding dress with the 'savage mountain' in the background went viral and made her a social media sensation.

Meanwhile, she completed the recent expedition with young Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan and Ali Raza Sadpara who also raised the Pakistani flag atop the 8000m peak.

Speaking with an international publication, she said “Allah chose me, and I scaled G-II”. Sharing her past experiences, she mentioned trekking to the K2 base camp and visited Gondogoro La, a 5,585-meter-high mountain pass 25 kilometers south of K2.

The Dubai-based banker mentioned that she had not scaled any peak and Gasherbrum -II was her first summit. She also revealed her boxing enthusiasm.

Narrating her story, she said she wanted to project a soft image of Pakistan through her adventures. As some of the factors that prevent foreign climbers and tourists from visiting our country is a lack of a positive image and I am trying my best to fix it in my own network of friends by carrying out different sports activities, she opined.