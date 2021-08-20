Asim Iftikhar appointed as new Foreign Office spokesperson

05:40 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
Asim Iftikhar appointed as new Foreign Office spokesperson
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former ambassador to Thailand, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

He will replace Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who had been appointed in August last year, said FO in a statement on Friday. 

Iftikhar has been held senior positions in Pakistan and in the country's foreign missions, the statement said.

Iftikhar graduated from the University of Engineering and Technology in 1991. He was appointed as a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2009 and later also served as the director-general (United Nations) at the ministry from 2014 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has been posted as the high commissioner to Australia. He will soon to take up his new post in the foreign country.

