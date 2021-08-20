Closure of schools in Sindh extended till Aug 30

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday announced that schools across the province would remain closed till August 30.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on August 23 but the decision has been revised due to fears of surge in Covid-19 case.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference said schools will not be opened for one more week, adding that the extension has been made for teachers and parents of students so they could get vaccinated.

He said that the government had made it mandatory for schools staff to get vaccinated, adding that parents would also require to show their vaccination certificates.

The Sindh government had closed schools across the province on July 24 due to spike in coronvirus cases.