Video of another harassment case in Lahore surfaces

LAHORE – A video showing a man harassing a woman on a busy road of Punjab’s capital has gone viral on social media amid growing criticism and calls to curb rising sexual crimes.

The woman can be seen sitting in back seat of a rickshaw with his family on Independence Day (August 14, 2021) while traffic moving on the road at snail’s pace due to rush.

A group of boys riding bike can be heard passing irresponsible remarks and at that time a man wearing blue jeans and white shirt jumps on the rickshaw, forcibly kisses the woman on her face and runs away.

This is the third video in which women were seen harassed by mobs on August 14 when nation was celebrating its 74th Independence Day.

Earlier, a video of a TikToker girl being manhandled and molested by an unbridled mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 had gone viral on social and the mainstream media a couple of days ago. Hundreds of men and youngers attached the TikToker girl and ripped her clothes.

Police registered a case against 400 people after videos of the incident went viral across the media platforms in Pakistan, but they have yet to arrest any suspect in this case.