Zoya Akhtar 'to launch' starkids Suhana, Khushi and Ibrahim as 'Archie-Betty-Veronica'

Zoya Akhtar will reportedly launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney-Sridevi Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan in a series based on the globally celebrated Archies comics for Netflix.

As per the reports, Akhtar has also already found her Betty and Veronica but is still on her hunt to find her desi Archie.

Archie's Bollywood remake will cast star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor as Betty and Veronica. Helmed by Zoya, the film will reportedly mark as a debut for both Khan and Kapoor.

Moreover, the apparent casting of Archie in the film still remains uncertain. It has been reported that Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim will be essaying the popular character. However, no confirmation has been announced .

The Bollywood version will “reimagine the classic characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, Moose and Jughead as Indians and will feature all the classic elements of the hugely popular comic book series,” Variety had previously announced.

Earlier in 2018, news of the famous Archie Comics partnering with Graphic India for the first-ever live-action Bollywood film based on the characters from the comic series made headlines.