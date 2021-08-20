Pakistan expands Ehsaas free meal programme to more cities

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expanded his government's Ehsaas free meals programme to three major cities of Punjab.

Inaugurating four food trucks for Multan, Lahore, and Gujranwala in the federal capital on Friday afternoon, he directed to ensure quality of food at all cost.

Now the food will be distributed through 16 mobile trucks in various cities across Pakistan.

The government is planning to increase the number of food trucks to 40 and the program to 29 cities by October this year to provide free of cost meals to the poor people, according to an official statement.

The 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' programme is a step toward making Pakistan a welfare state in true sense. Under this initiative, around 40, 000 people will be provided free of cost meals on daily basis.