Web Desk
09:40 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
Pakistan says inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan best way forward
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, being a proscribed terrorist organization, should not be allowed any space in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, he said Pakistan will urge upon the future government of Afghanistan to ensure that its soil should not be used against Pakistan.

To another question, Chaudhri said Pakistan believes that an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward and for that we remain engaged with all sides in Afghanistan and the international community.

"Pakistan sees a convergence amongst the international community on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and any country working against the peace and reconciliation process and causing instability there will face international isolation," he added.

The FO spokesperson further said it is unfortunate that India has played a role of spoiler in Afghanistan by investing in terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan to be used against Pakistan.

"Pakistan has shared irrefutable evidence with the world about India's involvement in state terrorism in Pakistan and the use of Afghan soil for this purpose," he added.

Regarding Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan's embassy in Kabul is extending necessary services to the members of international community, including foreign journalists.

A special cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to grant visa on arrival to foreigners, Chaudhri informed.

