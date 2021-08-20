PIA evacuates another 90 passengers including foreign diplomats from Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 90 passengers arrived in Islamabad from Kabul on Friday, as part of its operation to evacuate people who want to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The passengers include diplomats from Germany and the Philippines, and citizens from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This is the fifth PIA flight that brought back passengers from the neighbouring country.

Another flight of the national carrier is also set to land in Islamabad with more passengers from Kabul some time later in the day.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik himself boarded the first flight out to Kabul today in order to encourage the crew taking part in the evacuation efforts.

The PIA chief was expected to hold meetings with the staff of the Afghan civil aviation authority and personnel from the NATO forces.

Earlier in the day, PIA, with the support of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and local authorities, brought back 350 passengers to Islamabad.

The passengers included around 250 staff members of the World Bank and others, were brought back to Islamabad aboard two Boeing 777 flights.