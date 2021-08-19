PIA's first flight from Kabul lands in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The aircraft of Pakistan International Airline that was stuck at Kabul International Airport has safely returned to the country’s federal capital earlier this morning.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the aircraft, Boeing 777, which departed to Kabul to bring back Pakistanis and foreign diplomats, got stuck on Wednesday amid an uncertain situation that had halted all flight operations for an unidentified period.

Meanwhile, the airline shared the recent development in a tweet on Thursday (today). “PIA resumed its Flight Operations to Kabul with a special humanitarian flight coming back this morning, evacuating Pakistanis and other Nationals working for foreign missions, international news, and relief agencies and representatives of global institutions”, the tweet reads.

PK-6249 was the first international flight to take off from Kabul after the insurgents captured neighboring country reports quoting PIA spokesperson cited.

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians restarted early Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared following the chaos.

Officials also announced to run three special flights to bring back Pakistanis, media persons, and employees of international organisations stuck in Afghanistan.

On Monday, the national flag carrier suspended flight operations over security concerns as thousands of Afghan citizens flocked at the runway to flee from Afghanistan.