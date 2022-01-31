Covid-19: Pakistan logs 7,048 new infections, positivity rate crosses 11pc
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,048 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths on Monday as the national positivity ratio remained above 11 percent amid an alarming trend.
According to the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre platform, the overall deaths soared to 29,269 and the total cases tally jumped to 1,425,039.
Pakistan conducted a total of 61,077 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,423. Around 2,987 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,291,725. Pakistan's active Covid cases soared to 104,045.
Statistics 31 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 31, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,077
Positive Cases: 7048
Positivity %: 11.53%
Deaths :21
Patients on Critical Care: 1423
As many as 541,693 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 478,527 in Punjab, 194,166 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 127,497 in Islamabad, 34,390 in Balochistan, 38,115 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,651 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Punjab education minister announces new updates ... 11:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas shared an update for private and public schools in Lahore and ...
Moreover, 13,160 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,821 in Sindh, 5,998 in KP, 980 in Islamabad, 755 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 188 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Kajol tests positive for coronavirus 06:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Bollywood actress Kajol tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared ...
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7: Table-toppers Sultans clash against resurgent Gladiators today11:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan to spend Rs1.5bn to introduce electric vehicles under Green ...11:18 AM | 31 Jan, 2022
- ‘Blood sport': Badin police book 20 villagers after video of ...10:52 AM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan denounces killing of five Kashmiris by Indian forces10:26 AM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Grenade attack leaves two cops among 17 injured in Balochistan's ...09:52 AM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Nadia Khan, Sharmila Faruqui sue each other in defamation case05:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7: Hania Aamir appointed brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi03:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak's new dance video goes viral01:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021