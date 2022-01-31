Covid-19: Pakistan logs 7,048 new infections, positivity rate crosses 11pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,048 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths on Monday as the national positivity ratio remained above 11 percent amid an alarming trend.

According to the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre platform, the overall deaths soared to 29,269 and the total cases tally jumped to 1,425,039.

Pakistan conducted a total of 61,077 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,423. Around 2,987 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,291,725. Pakistan's active Covid cases soared to 104,045.

Statistics 31 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,077

Positive Cases: 7048

Positivity %: 11.53%

Deaths :21

Patients on Critical Care: 1423 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 31, 2022

As many as 541,693 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 478,527 in Punjab, 194,166 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 127,497 in Islamabad, 34,390 in Balochistan, 38,115 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,651 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,160 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,821 in Sindh, 5,998 in KP, 980 in Islamabad, 755 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 188 in Gilgit Baltistan.