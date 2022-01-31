Grenade attack leaves two cops among 17 injured in Balochistan's Jaffarabad

QUETTA – At least 17 persons including two police personnel suffered injuries in a hand grenade explosion at Subatpur Chowk near Dera Allahyar, Jaffarabad district of Balochistan on Sunday.

Reports in media quoting police sources said motorbike-borne unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade and managed to escape from the site that injured more than dozen on the spot.

Following the attack, security and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the nearest medical facility. Five of the injured were said to be critical and were shifted to a Larkana hospital.

A local police officer told a news outlet that cops were apparently the target of the miscreants. Law enforcers started a probe however no terror group claimed the responsibility for the grenade attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali condemned the attack and termed it as an act of terrorism. Some groups are trying to create chaos but would never succeed in their nefarious designs and would soon be brought to justice, the provincial administration said.

Last week, Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to a city in southern Balochistan amid a worrying security situation in the region.

Army Chief pledges all-out efforts for ... 09:49 AM | 30 Jan, 2022 QUETTA – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated all possible efforts to assist the ...

COAS visit to Turbat comes a few days after around 10 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack at a security force check-post in Kech district. During his visit, top the commander was given a comprehensive briefing at the FC Balochistan headquarters on the prevailing security situation.