‘Blood sport': Badin police book 20 villagers after video of boar-baiting goes viral

KARACHI – Law enforcers booked 20 villagers over the weekend on animal cruelty charges stemming from a pig dogging event in the southeastern region of Pakistan.

Reports in local media said police action comes after a group of people unleashed hunting canines on wild boar, which resulted in its death. The gruesome clip of the act earlier went viral on social media which triggered an outcry.

Villagers reportedly caught a big size swine from the bushes near Hussain Bajir village on January 27. The wild animal was then tied with ropes as dogs mauled it, leaving him brutally injured and eventually resulting in its death. As the boar was mauled by a pack of dogs, the crowd cheered as spectators.

یہ واقع بدین کے قریب ہوا ہے۔ وائلڈ بور کا عام طور پر نام لینا بھی گناہ سمجھا جاتا ہے۔ لوگوں نے اس معصوم جانور کو پکڑا، رسیوں سے باندھ کر جنگلی کتے چھوڑے اور بعد میں بیدردی سے مار دیا۔ FIR درج ہو چکی۔ امید کے قاتلوں کو سزا ہوگی۔#Badin pic.twitter.com/L0yodKP1hE — Sameer Mandhro (@smendhro) January 29, 2022

A case was lodged against the accused under section 429 of the PPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1890 on the behalf of the state. Earlier, SSP Shahnawaz Chachar directed local cops to file the case after the clip went viral.

Meanwhile, cops conducted raids in adjourning areas however all the persons involved in the case managed to escape.

The incident is not the first one as many feudal groups in the interior region of Sindh hunt wild boar with the help of dogs. Pig dogging, hunting, and killing of all wild animals are considered crimes as per the law.