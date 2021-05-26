Dog mauls Jackal tied to tree by Punjab villagers (Graphic Video)

A video in Punjab province of Pakistan, where some villagers in unleashed a hunting dog on a jackal tied to a tree upside down on a farm, has appeared among calls for saving wildlife from cruelty.

The appalling footage depicts how a boy unchained the attack dog while the helpless jackal, which is common in Pakistan and found in most parts of the country except the northern areas, is hanging in the air.

The dog started biting at the defenseless animal before it put it jaws on the throat of it. While the jackal was screaming out of pain due to the ferocious attack, heartless men took pleasure were filming the unpleasant incident, which is believed to happen somewhere in Punjab.

It is unsure that the poor animal was killed or not. The graphic video was posted by a social media user, who goes by the name of Rana Kami Sahib, on his Facebook page.

The man is purportedly behind the inhumane and unjustified act that has drawn criticism from the public demanding action against him.