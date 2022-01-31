Pakistan to spend Rs1.5bn to introduce electric vehicles under Green Stimulus initiative

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Climate Change has allocated Rs1.5 billion for the induction of electric vehicles under the first-ever EV policy.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam told a state-run news agency said the project will help ensure safe, affordable, and emissions-free transport in the South Asian country.

Sharing details about the project launched by the incumbent government, he said there was a need to accelerate the induction of electric vehicles to gain dividends of the first-ever electric vehicle policy.

Electric buses would be launched on the mass transit metro bus routes while a special route starting from Islamabad zoo to Monal will be formed in the federal capital. The eco-friendly project will encourage people to opt for electric vehicles, he added.

Amin also opposed the proposed taxes on electric vehicles saying it would continue to advocate low tariffs on the environmental-friendly initiative.

The launch of the electric vehicles is part of the PTI government’s five-year policy that envisages targeting a robust electric vehicle market having a 30 percent and 90 percent share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks.

Pakistani companies unveil country’s first ... 02:48 PM | 19 Jan, 2022 FAISALABAD – A private company in collaboration with Tesla Industries has introduced the first electric ...

Under the policy, customs duty on the import of electric vehicles completely built-up (CBU) was slashed to 10 percent from 25 percent while customs duty on specific parts of electric vehicle motorcycles, three-wheelers, and heavy commercial vehicles was set at minimal.