Sindh announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Sindh announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on February 5 to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A notification issued by the provincial government said the southeastern province will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday (February 5).

Last month, the federal government issued a circular of public and optional holidays for 2022 and had marked February 5 as a public holiday however an official notification has not been issued for the holiday yet.

Pakistan constantly urged the international community to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory. The conflict prompted global outrage after Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

PM Imran laments West's selective silence on ... 02:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the specific silence in the Western world over ...

Meanwhile, brisk preparations have started in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of turbulent Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) state.

Indian occupied Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces.

Pakistan denounces killing of five Kashmiris by ... 10:26 AM | 31 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris by the brutal Indian forces ...

More From This Category
Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman acquitted in property ...
08:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council's election results ...
06:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from ...
05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
More than dozen opposition lawmakers ...
05:08 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Yousuf Raza Gilani steps down as Senate ...
04:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Security forces kill notorious terrorist in North ...
03:39 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilal Maqsood all set to launch himself as solo artist after parting ways with Strings
06:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr