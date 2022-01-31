Sindh announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day
KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on February 5 to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.
A notification issued by the provincial government said the southeastern province will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday (February 5).
The @SindhGovtPak has announced #public holiday in the province on February 5 on account of #Kashmir Day.#SindhGovt #Sindinfo #Sindh #KashmirDay #Solidarity #puclicholiday pic.twitter.com/egRgAQ0ZjL— Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) January 31, 2022
Last month, the federal government issued a circular of public and optional holidays for 2022 and had marked February 5 as a public holiday however an official notification has not been issued for the holiday yet.
Pakistan constantly urged the international community to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory. The conflict prompted global outrage after Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Meanwhile, brisk preparations have started in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of turbulent Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) state.
Indian occupied Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces.
