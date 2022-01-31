Pakistan denounces killing of five Kashmiris by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris by the brutal Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Islamabad reiterated its call for international accountability of the Indian occupation forces.

“In their unabated reign of terror, the Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 23 Kashmiris in fake 'encounters' and so-called cordon-and-search operations in the month of January alone,” MoFA’s statement cited.

The spokesperson said, “We reiterate our call to the international community, including the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IIOJK, without further delay”.

Indian forces were relentlessly targeting Kashmiris, especially the youth, in the occupied territory and were driven by the far-right extremist Hindutva ideology that provoked and condoned genocide of Muslims.

Pakistan urged the world leaders to stop this wanton oppression and persecution of the besieged Kashmiris under illegal occupation, the ministry said.

Occupation forces in the caged valley were known to kill innocent Kashmiris, claiming that they were ‘alleged militants’, in efforts of getting monetary rewards or ‘gallantry’ medals. Pakistan salutes the resilience of the Kashmiri people who continue to stand firm in their just and peaceful struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination as pledged to them by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.