China demands immediate protection for citizens in Afghanistan after Restaurant attack

KABUL – Blast at Chinese restaurant in Kabul turned into scene of horror when a sudden blast ripped through the eatery, claiming lives of six Afghans and one Chinese citizen.

Tragedy struck as strong explosion ripped through Chinese restaurant in Afghanistan’s capital, killing six Afghan nationals and one Chinese citizen. The attack has sent shockwaves across the region, with the extremist group ISIS claiming responsibility.

In aftermath, China urgently demanded that Afghan Taliban government step up and guarantee safety of Chinese citizens in Afghanistan. Beijing also advised its nationals to avoid traveling to the war-torn country.

The situation remains tense, with Kabul police officials stating that the exact nature of the blast is still under investigation. Authorities are working to piece together how the attack unfolded.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gao Jiaquan confirmed that China had immediately contacted Afghan representatives, insisting that no effort be spared in treating the injured and that robust measures be taken to protect Chinese citizens on Afghan soil.