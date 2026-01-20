Beggar turns out to be millionaire, exposed in anti-begging drive

A shocking truth related to begging has come to light in India, where a disabled beggar sitting in a busy market in Indore turned out to be a millionaire.

The man, apparently leading a simple life, named Mangi Lal, neither begged from anyone nor tried to attract attention. People would give him money on their own.

According to Indian media, Mangi Lal would quietly sit on an iron cart every day, earning around 400–500 rupees in alms on normal days. However, the real revelation came when his finances were investigated during the government’s anti-begging campaign.

The investigation revealed that Mangi Lal’s income was not limited to begging. He would lend the money he received during the day to market traders at interest for a day or a week, earning regular profits—his main source of income.

Further investigation showed that Mangi Lal owned three private houses, three auto-rickshaws, and a car. His auto-rickshaws were rented out, and he had a permanent driver for his car. In addition, he had been allocated government housing due to his disability.

After discovering assets worth millions, authorities transferred Mangi Lal to a shelter house, with the case being treated as a notable example under the anti-begging policy.