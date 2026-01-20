Jazz faces record complaints amid Telecom Turmoil in Pakistan

KARACHI – Jazz, the leading telecom operator with over 70 million subscribers in Pakistan, amassed users fury as recent surge in complaints show that all was not well in the sector.

Among 5,655 complaints received by PTA, Jazz stood out faced staggering 2,097 complaints, far more than any of its competitors, amid serious issues in customer service and network reliability. While many complaints across other operators were resolved efficiently, Jazz’s dominance in grievance numbers paints a worrying picture for its millions of subscribers.

Zong, Telenor, Ufone, and ISPs followed, but none came close to Jazz’s troubling record, highlighting the operator’s ongoing struggle to keep its users satisfied.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported staggering 5,655 complaints from telecom users in December 2025, highlighting persistent issues in the country’s rapidly growing telecom sector. While 5,382 of these complaints were resolved, the sheer volume underscores ongoing challenges for both consumers and service providers.

Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) were primary targets, accounting for 4,752 complaints, of which 4,555 were successfully addressed. Among operators, Jazz topped the list with 2,097 complaints, resolving 2,051 cases. Zong followed with 1,030 complaints, 988 resolved. Telenor recorded 824 complaints, resolving 775, while Ufone faced 777 complaints, 720 of which were addressed.

Complaints were not limited to mobile services. Basic telephony providers received 136 complaints, with 123 resolved, and internet service providers (ISPs) faced 721 complaints, 661 of which were addressed.

Operator Complaints Jazz 2,097 Zong 1,030 Telenor 824 Ufone 777 Basic Telephony 136 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) 721 Total 5,655

Experts say that while high resolution rates show telecom companies and the regulator are responding proactively, the rising complaint numbers reveal the sector’s struggle to maintain reliable services for millions of subscribers. With mobile and internet usage continuing to surge, consumers are demanding better service, leaving operators under intense scrutiny.