Shoaib Malik announces retirement from PSL

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik has decided to retire from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said that every moment in the HBL PSL had been memorable for him, adding that the time had now come to bring this journey as a player to an end.

He further said that he would always remain available to serve the betterment of cricket.

Shoaib Malik has represented Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the PSL.