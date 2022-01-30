Army Chief pledges all-out efforts for Balochistan peace
Top commander spent a day with troops days after 10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in check post attack
Share
QUETTA – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated all possible efforts to assist the provincial government towards achieving enduring peace and prosperity in the country’s southwestern region.
A press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations said Gen Bajwa was given a comprehensive briefing at the FC Balochistan headquarters on the prevailing security situation in the area, Pakistan-Iran border fencing, and measures being taken to counter hostile efforts to undermine the security situation in Balochistan.
COAS was also briefed about socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Army in support of the Balochistan government and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).
Army Chief said the disruptive efforts by inimical forces won’t be allowed to succeed. He emphasized that the security, stability, and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued at all cost.
Pakistani forces will make all-out efforts to assist the provincial government towards the achievement of enduring peace and prosperity, he said while adding that Balochistan is the future of Pakistan, and progress and prosperity of the province means the progress of the country.
Later, Gen Bajwa visited Kech and interacted with the troops deployed there. He visited the region days after 10 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.
10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ... 01:26 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
QUETTA – Ten soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech ...
Paying tribute to the courage and resolve of Sibdan Top martyrs, COAS said terrorists would be brought to justice and the blood of the martyrs would not go to waste.
Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.
PM Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of 10 ... 09:22 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 soldiers of ...
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Islamabad United to kickstart their PSL-7 campaign against Peshawar ...11:18 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Hasan Ali grooves to 'Kacha Badam' song, video goes viral10:48 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s NSA, Afghan deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, regional ...10:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Army Chief pledges all-out efforts for Balochistan peace09:49 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan reports nearly 8,000 new Covid infections, 29 deaths amid ...09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Twitter in frenzy after Parizaad's groundbreaking finale screened in ...07:33 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Hareem Farooq receives flak for her wardrobe choices07:01 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Wahaj Ali gears up for his upcoming project 'Ghao'06:28 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021