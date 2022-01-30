Army Chief pledges all-out efforts for Balochistan peace

Top commander spent a day with troops days after 10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in check post attack
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Army Chief pledges all-out efforts for Balochistan peace
Share

QUETTA – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated all possible efforts to assist the provincial government towards achieving enduring peace and prosperity in the country’s southwestern region.

A press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations said Gen Bajwa was given a comprehensive briefing at the FC Balochistan headquarters on the prevailing security situation in the area, Pakistan-Iran border fencing, and measures being taken to counter hostile efforts to undermine the security situation in Balochistan.

COAS was also briefed about socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Army in support of the Balochistan government and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

Army Chief said the disruptive efforts by inimical forces won’t be allowed to succeed. He emphasized that the security, stability, and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued at all cost.

Pakistani forces will make all-out efforts to assist the provincial government towards the achievement of enduring peace and prosperity, he said while adding that Balochistan is the future of Pakistan, and progress and prosperity of the province means the progress of the country.

Later, Gen Bajwa visited Kech and interacted with the troops deployed there. He visited the region days after 10 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ... 01:26 AM | 28 Jan, 2022

QUETTA – Ten soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech ...

Paying tribute to the courage and resolve of Sibdan Top martyrs, COAS said terrorists would be brought to justice and the blood of the martyrs would not go to waste.

Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

PM Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of 10 ... 09:22 AM | 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 soldiers of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s NSA, Afghan deputy PM discuss ...
10:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistan reports nearly 8,000 new Covid ...
09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistan enforces new law to protect women from ...
11:45 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's NSA lands in Kabul for talks with ...
05:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Four-year-old GB girl bags silver medal at ...
02:47 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
PM Imran laments West's selective silence on ...
02:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – What forced Hareem Shah to leave lip treatment incomplete in UK?
10:03 PM | 29 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr